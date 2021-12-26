NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks' Cam Reddish 'Attracting Interest' from Teams

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish is reportedly drawing interest on the trade market.

Marc Stein reported it's unlikely the Hawks would be willing to trade Reddish without receiving a first-round pick in return.

Atlanta selected Reddish with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, and he's shown flashes while largely being a disappointment. The Duke product is averaging 12.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season while shooting a career-high 41.1 percent from the floor, including a 37.0 percent clip from three-point range.

If Reddish is able to continue shooting the three at a solid rate, he'll carve out a career as a rangy forward who can reasonably defend three positions. That said, he's more of a luxury than a necessity for a Hawks team that already has De'Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari.

Atlanta is a disappointing 15-17 this season after making a surprise run to the conference finals in 2020-21. It's clear some roster adjustments are necessary to get things back on track, and Reddish is arguably the most expendable among the team's young core players.

The next step will be finding a trade partner with an able-bodied veteran and a draft pick willing to make a bet on Reddish's potential.