Bulls Rumors: Alfonzo McKinnie 1st 'Hardship' Player to Sign Full Standard Contract

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly signing forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, making him the first player signed via hardship waiver to sign a full-time contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the team will release Alize Johnson in a corresponding move.

