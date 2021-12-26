JR Smith Eyeing NBA Comeback: 'I'm Still Willing and Want to Play Basketball'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Two-time NBA champion JR Smith is eyeing an NBA comeback, even if for just 10 days.

With teams giving out 10-day hardship deals amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the league, Smith tweeted Saturday that he's still interested in returning to the league:

The 36-year-old hasn't played in the NBA since the 2019-20 season, when he appeared in six games for the Los Angeles Lakers. In 16 seasons, he averaged 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from deep.

In addition to the Lakers, Smith also played for the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Smith has since enrolled in college at North Carolina A&T and has been competing on the school's golf team. He made his golf debut in October at Elon's Phoenix Invitational and shot a 12-over-par 83 in Round 1 and a 7-over 78 in Round 2.

Several players have received opportunities on 10-day contracts this season, including Joe Johnson (Boston Celtics), Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers) and Ersan Ilyasova (Chicago Bulls).