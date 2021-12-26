Stephen Curry Drops 33 as Warriors Beat Chris Paul, Suns in Christmas Day Showdown

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Led by Steph Curry's big game, the Dubs defeated the Phoenix Suns 116-107, moving into the top spot in the West.

Curry is one three-pointer away from being the first player in NBA history to sink 3,000 for his career.

Otto Porter Jr. added 13 fourth-quarter points for the Dubs, helping to seal the win.

Amid a full slate of NBA games on Christmas, this was the matchup of heavyweights. After the Suns (26-6) and Dubs (27-6) split a pair of back-to-back matchups in late November and early December, this was the rubber match, at least until the two teams clash one last time during the regular season on March 30th.

That game could decide the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Golden State has to be considered the front-runner to secure that distinction after Saturday's big win.

Key Stats

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Steph Curry, GSW: 33 points, six assists

Draymond Green, GSW: Eight points, seven rebounds, 10 assists

Otto Porter Jr., GSW: 19 points

Devin Booker, PHX: 13 points

Chris Paul, PHX: 21 points, eight assists

DeAndre Ayton, PHX: 18 points, seven rebounds

Curry Was In The Christmas Spirit

Curry has traditionally struggled on this holiday, averaging 13.1 points in eight previous contests.

He ended that trend in a big way on Saturday.

It may not have been Curry's most efficient performance ever (10-of-27 from the field, 5-of-16 from three) but he was still clearly the best player on the floor.

Just call him the gift that keeps on giving.

Booker Got Coal In His Stocking

It wasn't Booker's night. He struggled from the field (5-of-19) and from beyond the arc (1-of-5). He didn't make a huge impact as a secondary creator (three assists, two turnovers). He had the chance to sink big shots down the stretch and couldn't find the back of the net.

It was just one of those days.

Booker may still be getting back into the flow of things after missing a string of seven games before returning on Sunday. He had been averaging 23.3 points per game in the three contests since he returned before Saturday, shooting 53.8 percent from three in those games.

His shot abandoned him on Christmas, though. Maybe he forgot to leave out milk and cookies.

What's Next?

The Suns are back in action on Monday at 9 p.m. ET when they host the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV.