Woj: Clippers' Paul George Likely Out 'a Few More Weeks' amid Elbow Injury Recovery

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George will miss at least a few more weeks while continuing to deal with an elbow injury.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.

George also missed five games earlier this season with a right elbow sprain before the team announced Christmas Day that he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament and would be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks.

The seven-time All-Star has played a large role in L.A.'s success since joining the franchise via trade in 2019. The Clippers had never made the Western Conference Finals before 2021, but George was able to power the team there even without fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard, who suffered a partially torn ACL in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz.

This season has been much of the same for George, who has averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 26 games. He leads the Clippers in points, assists, steals (2.0 per game) and ranks second in rebounds behind Ivica Zubac.

With George sidelined, the Clippers will continue to rely on Terance Mann and Amir Coffey. The team remains without Leonard, who has missed the entire season while recovering from knee surgery.

The Clippers (22-23) have managed to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race, currently sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference. If L.A. has any hope of making a deep playoff run this season, it will need George to be healthy.