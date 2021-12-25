Knicks' Kemba Walker on Christmas Triple-Double: 'Those Are Moments You Dream About'

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Kemba Walker revival is in full effect.

After finding himself buried on the New York Knicks bench for nearly a month, Walker has been spectacular in his past four games, averaging 26.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists during that span, including a triple-double (10 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) during a 101-87 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Christmas Day.

"It was amazing. It was amazing," Walker told reporters after the win. "Those are moments you dream about. You know? Yeah, man, it's kind of hard to put it in words, to be honest. But it was special. Just to be home, with that New York on my chest—I'm a New York City kid, born and raised—it felt amazing."

The feeling was mutual in New York:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Suffice to say, don't expect Walker to leave the rotation anytime soon. He's provided a spark for the 15-18 Knicks as they attempt to turn a disappointing season around.