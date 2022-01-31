Trae Young Won't Play for Hawks vs. Raptors Because of Shoulder Injury

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will miss Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors because of a right shoulder contusion, the team announced.

Young took a hit to his shoulder in the first half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Atlanta is one of the many teams that dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak this season. In addition to Young, multiple Hawks players, including Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams, missed games this year after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

Young is one of the league's rising young stars. The 23-year-old ranks fifth in the NBA with 27.7 points per game and third in assists per game with 9.3.

Despite standing 6'1" and weighing only 164 pounds, Young has been durable coming into this year. The Oklahoma product has played in at least 60 games in each of his first three NBA seasons.

While Young is sidelined, Atlanta will be without its best offensive weapon. No other player on the team is averaging more than 20 points this season, but the Hawks have strong depth, with seven other players scoring in double figures.

John Collins is the team's second-leading scorer with 16.9 points per game. He will likely be a focal point in the team's offense along with swingman De'Andre Hunter (12.6 PPG) and sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic (12.4 PPG).