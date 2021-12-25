Woj: Giannis to Return from COVID-19 for Bucks vs. Celtics Christmas Game

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly make his return from the NBA's health and safety protocols for Saturday's clash with the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Giannis is expected to return to the starting lineup after "a strong workout" on Friday and will suit up barring a late setback.

Antetokounmpo was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols on Dec. 14. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on Dec. 24 that the two-time MVP cleared protocols. He missed a total of 10 days.

The 27-year-old is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 27.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. It's the fifth consecutive season that Antetokounmpo has averaged over 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to its first NBA title in 50 years last season. He was unanimously named Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks.

The Bucks have a record of 21-13, which ranks third in the Eastern Conference. Saturday's Christmas tilt with the Celtics is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC.