LeBron James Only Player in NBA History in Top 100 PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, 3PM

LeBron James Only Player in NBA History in Top 100 PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, 3PMDecember 25, 2021
With two blocks in Thursday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to rank among the top 100 all-time in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers made.
James had 36 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the Lakers' 138-110 loss to San Antonio, their fourth straight defeat. The future Hall of Famer has been racking up transcendent stats as the Lakers have been ravaged by COVID-19 and injuries, but it has not translated to consistent winning basketball. The Lakers are 16-17, sixth in the Western Conference, heading into their Christmas Day clash with the Brooklyn Nets.
Where James winds up finishing on these all-time lists depends on how long he continues playing. He would need to play 123 more games averaging 20 points per game to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer; he could do it in 99 games if he averages 25 points over that span.
Playing two more seasons would put him in a solid position to rank fourth all-time in assists, and he'll probably top out somewhere in the mid-30s all-time in rebounds. He will also almost certainly finish his career second all time in minutes, behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
James has a never-before-seen level of transcendent greatness over such a long period of time.