    LeBron James Only Player in NBA History in Top 100 PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, 3PM

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 25, 2021

    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    With two blocks in Thursday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to rank among the top 100 all-time in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers made.

    James had 36 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the Lakers' 138-110 loss to San Antonio, their fourth straight defeat. The future Hall of Famer has been racking up transcendent stats as the Lakers have been ravaged by COVID-19 and injuries, but it has not translated to consistent winning basketball. The Lakers are 16-17, sixth in the Western Conference, heading into their Christmas Day clash with the Brooklyn Nets.

    Where James winds up finishing on these all-time lists depends on how long he continues playing. He would need to play 123 more games averaging 20 points per game to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer; he could do it in 99 games if he averages 25 points over that span. 

    Playing two more seasons would put him in a solid position to rank fourth all-time in assists, and he'll probably top out somewhere in the mid-30s all-time in rebounds. He will also almost certainly finish his career second all time in minutes, behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 

    James has a never-before-seen level of transcendent greatness over such a long period of time. 

