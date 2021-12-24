Draymond Green: 'Kind of F--ked Up' Warriors on Road for Christmas 2 Years in a Row

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors don't mind playing on Christmas Day. They've done it for nine straight seasons.

That said, forward Draymond Green expressed frustration about the Warriors having to play on the road in consecutive years while speaking with reporters Thursday:

"It's a bit frustrating to have to go on the road a second year in a row. So now I miss my daughter's first Christmas, and I'll miss her second one. It's kind of f--ked up. But it's the reality. That's what we're faced with.

"You have to go do your job, but we're human beings, too. So like I said, I missed her first one and I'll miss her second one. I can't explain that to her. So it sucks. We're not robots, we're not machines. We're actual human beings with actual feelings, with actual families."

The Warriors play at the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, a year after they faced the Milwaukee Bucks on the road last Christmas.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry said the league should implement a rule that keeps teams from playing on the road on Christmas in back-to-back seasons.

"It is an honor to play on Christmas—it's a showcase and everybody's watching—but I do think there should be a rule in the NBA that you can't be on the road two years in a row. Just making that clear. Because last year we were in Milwaukee and this year we'll be in Phoenix, and that doesn't seem right," Kerr said.

The proposal seems generally in good faith and easy for the NBA to implement. Teams seem to enjoy playing on Christmas—just not necessarily when they're forced to be away from their families.

The NBA could easily alter its schedule to ensure players from marquee teams still have a chance to spend Christmas with their families at least every other year.