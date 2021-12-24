Bulls HC Billy Donovan in NBA's Health and Safety Protocols amid COVID Outbreak

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Friday.

ESPN's Jamal Collier reported the news and noted assistant Chris Fleming will serve as the team's interim head coach.

Donovan becomes the fourth NBA head coach to enter the league's COVID protocols:

