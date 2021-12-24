X

    Bulls HC Billy Donovan in NBA's Health and Safety Protocols amid COVID Outbreak

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVDecember 24, 2021

    Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Friday.

    ESPN's Jamal Collier reported the news and noted assistant Chris Fleming will serve as the team's interim head coach.

    Donovan becomes the fourth NBA head coach to enter the league's COVID protocols:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Chicago's Billy Donovan is the fourth NBA coach to enter into Covid protocols, including the Lakers' Frank Vogel, Indiana's Rick Carlisle and Sacramento's Alvin Gentry. Bulls assistant Chris Fleming will be acting head coach in Donovan's absence.

