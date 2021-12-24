Lakers' LeBron James Says It's an 'Honor' to Play on Christmas amid Injuries, COVID

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said it's still an "honor" to play in one of the NBA's Christmas Day games despite injuries and COVID-19 absences depleting many rosters around the league.

James explained Saturday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets probably won't match some of his past Christmas games, highlighted by the memorable 2016 encounter between his Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, but that won't take away from the spectacle.

"It's always exciting and an honor to be able to play on Christmas," the four-time NBA MVP told reporters after Thursday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs (1:40 mark of video):

