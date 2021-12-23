Lakers' Trevor Ariza Placed in NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers put veteran forward Trevor Ariza in the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

He joins fellow players Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves and head coach Frank Vogel in the protocols.

The team is also without Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn as they recover from knee injuries ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

Ariza, 36, has only played in two games this season for the Lakers after recovering from ankle surgery. He's averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game in his two appearances.

The veteran forward, in his 18th season, offers solid defense and experience for an L.A. team that has had what could best be described as a disjointed season. The 16-16 Lakers have dealt with the COVID-19 disruptions that have affected virtually the entire NBA, though things have been compounded by injuries and questionable roster construction.

As for the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, those remain in flux:

The league has already made adjustments to how it handles team rosters during outbreaks, allowing franchises to sign one replacement player for every member of a roster placed in the health and safety protocols.

Additionally, the league now requires a team to sign at least one replacement player per two players in the protocols, two replacement players per three players in the protocols, etc. And two-way players no longer have a cap on the amount of NBA appearances they are allowed to make this season.

That comes in the wake of a tough December around the NBA that featured a number of postponed games as teams were unable to roll out full rosters because of players in the health and safety protocols.