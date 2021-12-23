Nuggets' Austin Rivers Had 'Punks' Ejected for Heckling Him About His Dad and Sister

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers explained why he asked for two fans to be ejected from Paycom Center in Denver's 108-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Rivers told reporters the pair were "just talking about my family the whole night." He said the chatter is nothing new because he's Doc Rivers' son. In this case, he said the fans, whom he described as a "bunch of punks," crossed the line.

"I don’t mind it most nights," he said. "It was constant. It was like every time down the floor they were saying something about my dad, someone said something about my sister. And that’s when I was like, ‘OK, I’ve had enough a little bit.'"

The incident comes a little less than a month after Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James walked toward two Indiana Pacers fans and told referees and on-court personnel to eject them from the arena.

James didn't specify what was said to but alluded to "obscene gestures and words" that were directed toward him.