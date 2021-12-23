Liverpool vs. Leeds Among 2 EPL Matches Postponed from Boxing Day Schedule amid COVID

Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images

The Premier League announced Thursday that two matches from its Boxing Day schedule—Liverpool vs. Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Watford—have been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

"The League is aware that the decision to postpone these two matches will disappoint supporters and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games," the Premier League said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app to get the game.