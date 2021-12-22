Pistons' Cade Cunningham Reportedly Placed in NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The rookie out of Oklahoma State, who Detroit selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA draft, has averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.