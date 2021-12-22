Rams' Matthew Stafford Becomes Fastest QB in NFL History to Throw for 50,000 Yards

Rams' Matthew Stafford Becomes Fastest QB in NFL History to Throw for 50,000 YardsDecember 22, 2021
Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford hit a major benchmark Tuesday against the Seattle Seahawks.
The 2014 Pro Bowler eclipsed 50,000 passing yards between the regular season and playoffs, and the 182 games he needed to get there are the fewest in NFL history.
NFL @NFL
The fastest QB to reach 50,000 passing yards in NFL history 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RamsHouse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RamsHouse</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsLAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsLAR</a> on FOX<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/ePhsbVbz4t">pic.twitter.com/ePhsbVbz4t</a>
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
