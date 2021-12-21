Adam Silver Says NBA Has 'No Plans Right Now' to Pause Season amid COVID-19 Outbreaks

Set Number: X163836 TK1

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews on Tuesday that the league has no plans at the moment to pause the season amid a number of COVID-19 outbreaks on various teams and the omicron variant.

"No plans right now to pause the season," he said. "We've of course looked at all the options, but frankly we're having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now."

