NBA G League Showcase 2021 Results: Top Scores, Highlights and Stats from Tuesday

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

And then there were two.

The NBA G-League's Winter Showcase entered into the semifinal stage as it winds toward Wednesday's championship game.

Fresh off quarterfinal upsets, the Oklahoma City Blue and Motor City Cruise faced off Tuesday in the first of two pivotal contests. The top-seeded Delaware Blue Coats and South Bay Lakers were due to clash for the second championship berth.

G-League Winter Showcase Results

No. 6 Oklahoma City Blue 99, No. 7 Motor City Cruise 97

No. 3 Rio Grande Valley Vipers 105, No. 2 Maine Celtics 98

No. 1 Delaware Blue Coats vs. No. 4 South Bay Lakers, 5 p.m. ET (semifinal)

No. 5 Wisconsin Herd vs. No. 8 Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 6 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Blue 99, Motor City Cruise 97

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Zavier Simpson brought the Blue to within one point, 97-96, on a layup with 1:03 remaining. Cheick Diallo and Deividas Sirvydis both missed opportunities to widen the Cruise's lead before Scotty Hopson put Oklahoma City ahead on a jumper with 12.7 seconds on the clock.

After a made free throw from Simpson, Motor City had one last possession to tie or take the lead. Sirvydis came up short with a three-pointer, and Diallo's put-back opportunity somehow failed to find the bottom of the bucket.

Diallo was the game's standout performer, making his late miss all the more surprising.

The 2016 second-round pick hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2019-20 season and looked motivated to play his way back into the Association. Diallo got what he wanted inside, scoring 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting and hauling in 17 rebounds.

Not to be outdone, Jamorko Pickett (11 points, 15 rebounds) and Derrick Walton Jr. (14 points, 11 assists) both posted double-doubles for Motor City.

On the other side, all five Blue starters scored in double figures. D.J. Wilson (20 points) was the team's leading scorer, and Hopson's 17 points off the bench were pivotal toward OKC coming away with the victory.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers 105, Maine Celtics 98

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers held off a late charge by the Maine Celtics to earn a 105-98 victory.

With a pair of made free throws by Chris Clemons, Maine trailed by three points with 48.6 seconds on the clock. The Celtics forced a stop on the other end of the court and Jaysean Paige had an opportunity to tie the game inside the final 20 seconds.

Trhae Mitchell collected the rebound off Paige's miss and a dunk by Marvin Smith was the final nail in the coffin for the Celtics.

Marcus Foster filled up the stat sheet for Rio Grande Valley, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Clemons was electric in a losing effort, pouring in 31 points and winding up just short of a double-double with nine rebounds.

However, his 4-of-14 clip on three-pointers underscored one of Maine's biggest problems as the Celtics shot 37.5 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from beyond the arc.