Matt Hardy Wants Jeff in AEW; Vince McMahon Texts Baron Corbin; MJF Taunts CM Punk

Source: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Hardy Hoping for Dream Match

It's been nearly three years since the Hardy Boyz last wrestled a match together, but Matt Hardy is hoping that can change.

In an interview with Ishan Chavan of EssentiallySports.com (h/t Eric Mutter of Wrestling, Inc.), Matt said he "would love" to bring his brother Jeff to AEW and do a tag-team match with Sting and Darby Allin.

Matt Hardy has carved out a strong niche for himself since joining AEW in March 2020. He's currently leading the Hardy Family Office stable with the Butcher, the Blade, the Bunny and Private Party.

Jeff Hardy would certainly be a boost to AEW's talent roster, but it's unclear where he's at mentally and physically right now.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported Hardy was sent home by WWE after disappearing into the crowd in the middle of a six-man tag match during a Dec. 4 house show.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling, Inc.), WWE released Hardy on Dec. 9.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sapp noted WWE offered help and rehab, but Hardy declined.

During a Twitch live stream on Dec. 6 (h/t Middleton), Matt said his brother was at home and doing okay.

"I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today, and he’s OK, he’s good, and I think he’ll be fine, but once again this isn’t my business, and if he wants to go into it in more detail, then he’ll do it himself," Matt said.

Jeff has a well-documented history of legal issues. He was arrested twice in 2019, once for public intoxication and once for driving while impaired.

If wrestling was the only consideration, bringing Jeff to AEW would make all the sense in the world. The Hardy Boyz are one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history. They were still one of the most popular acts in the company during their most recent run from 2017-19.

Vince McMahon's Text to Baron Corbin

There are many stories about the schedule that Vince McMahon keeps, but it's safe to assume that WWE is frequently at the front of his mind.

For instance, Baron Corbin recently told Ryan Satin on Out of Character (h/t Abishek Kar of RingsideNews.com) about a late-night text message he received from the WWE chairman during his Sad Corbin gimmick.

"The worst part was not being able to cut the hair or the beard," he said. "I get a text message at like 2 a.m. from Vince. It’s like, 'Don’t shave or cut your hair' and I’m going, OK, where’s this going."

Corbin began portraying the sad version of his character on a July 16 episode of SmackDown. He was broke, often disheveled in dirty clothes and trying to find money for himself, but the world conspired against him.

It wasn't until a run in Las Vegas at the end of August that Corbin's luck turned around.

Since winning his fortune, Corbin has adopted a happy persona by driving luxury cars, and wearing a fedora and suits to the arena.

As WWE comedy gimmicks go, Corbin's is one of the better ones that has been thought up in recent years.

MJF Taunts CM Punk

The war of words between MJF and CM Punk is going to escalate when they are in the same ring in a trios match on Dynamite tonight.

Before they lock horns, though, MJF took another shot at his rival on Twitter with some help from Saturday's Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight:

MJF vs. Punk is arguably the best rivalry in AEW right now because of their work on the microphone. It's not a surprise that putting two of the best talkers in wrestling in promo segments would make for compelling television.

Wednesday will mark the first time they are in the same match with each other. Punk is teaming with Sting and Darby Allin to take on MJF and FTR.

MJF is closing out the year on a roll. He's won five straight matches, including beating Allin at Full Gear last month. Putting him in a feud with Punk is only going to raise his profile as he potentially builds toward a championship match at some point next year.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).