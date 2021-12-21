Video: Watch Bronny James' Full Highlights from Sierra Canyon's Win vs. 'Iolani

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon continued to cruise in the 'Iolani Classic with a 66-49 win over hosts 'Iolani.

James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, scored only four points, but he still showcased his skill set as a passer and finisher around the rim.

His strength allowed the guard to finish through contact (0:48):

It's part of the reason the 4-star player is considered the No. 38 prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Foul trouble was still an issue for James, forcing Ramel Lloyd (20 points) and Kijani Wright (14 points) to step up for Sierra Canyon.

'Iolani surprisingly kept pace with the California powerhouse in the first half, earning a 31-29 halftime lead. Freshman JJ Mandaquit scored 18 points to lead the Hawaiian squad.

Sierra Canyon was simply too much to overcome while pulling away in the third and fourth quarters.

The path to a championship will continue on Tuesday in the 'Iolani Classic semifinals against Pembroke Pines (Florida).