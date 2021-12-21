Tom Brady, Jonathan Taylor Among Initial Group of Players Named to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NFL revealed its first wave of selections to the 2022 Pro Bowl on Monday ahead of Wednesday's complete unveiling of the rosters.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams stars Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp were the first five players to make the Pro Bowl.

On Monday morning, the players had their names displayed on a billboard in Las Vegas, which is where the game will be played on Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. Both Taylor and Kupp will be making their first Pro Bowl appearance. Brady was selected for the 15th time, Donald will be making his eighth straight appearance and Kelce earned his seventh nod.

The NFL also announced that Taylor was the leading vote-getter from the fans with 265,370. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (264,687), Kelce (262,540), 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (242,900) rounded out the top five.

More announcements were made later on Monday prior to scheduled games between the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. Each team had their selections revealed.

The Browns will send offensive linemen Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward. The Raiders had three selections in punter A.J. Cole, defensive end Maxx Crosby and linebacker Denzel Perryman.

The Vikings also had three selections with running back Dalvin Cook, receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Harrison Smith. The Bears will send defensive end Robert Quinn and kick returner Jakeem Grant.

The entire Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.