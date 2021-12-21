Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order Following Monday's Week 15 Results

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

With two games left on the Week 15 slate, the Jacksonville Jaguars can sleep easy knowing they're on track to hold the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Detroit Lions offered a helping hand with their 30-12 upset of the Arizona Cardinals to improve to 2-11-1, leaving Jacksonville with the NFL's worst record at 2-12.

Projected 2022 NFL 1st-Round Draft Order

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants (via Bears) New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Jets (via Seahawks) Atlanta Falcons Philadelphia Eagles Washington Football Team Philadelphia Eagles (via Dolphins)

Denver Broncos New Orleans Saints Cleveland Browns Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins (via 49ers) Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles (via Colts) Detroit Lions (via Rams) Cincinnati Bengals Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals Tampa Bay Buccaneers New England Patriots Dallas Cowboys Kansas City Chiefs Green Bay Packers



Because of the position's importance, quarterbacks typically dominate the predraft discourse. Months are devoted to which QBs are rising, which are falling, and which ones could be a hidden gem outside of the first round.

At least for the teams positioned near the top of the first round, this may not be a good year to need a signal-caller.

On the most recent big board for Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder was the highest-ranked quarterback at No. 22. The pair of Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett (No. 30) and Ole Miss' Matt Corral (No. 50) were the only others in the top 50.

Ridder has thrown for 10,095 yards and 87 touchdowns while running for 2,186 yards and 28 scores in four years at Cincinnati.

Much like Joe Burrow, Pickett has seen his stock climb significantly thanks to a prolific final collegiate season. He finished with 4,319 passing yards and 42 touchdowns for the Panthers in 2021.

For Corral, his 2021 production (3,333 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 597 rushing yards) didn't jump off the page, but he showed obvious promise.

In the case of all three, it's easy to see why they could be first-round picks, but none of the trio is a can't-miss prospect—at least not yet.

The battle to be the top pass-rusher, on the other hand, could be a lot more intriguing.

Three of the top four players on B/R's big board are edge-rushers. Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux is the cream of the crop, with Purdue's George Karlaftis and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson following closely behind.

Considering the Jaguars already have their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, there's a reasonable chance one of those three could be the first pick if Jacksonville winds up with it, too.

Thibodeaux (+100; bet $100 to win $100) and Hutchinson (+120) are the heavy betting favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to go No. 1 overall. Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal (+1000) is a distant third on the list.

Hutchinson might have an edge on Thibodeaux right now because he's riding the crest of a wave. The Wolverines star was a Heisman Trophy finalist who can still help bring a national championship to Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Hutchinson also put together a stronger body of work across the 2021 season:

Hutchinson: 58 tackles, 14 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles

Thibodeaux: 49 tackles, seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles

As NFL evaluators look at the two more closely and the players participate in the traditional predraft events, Thibodeaux could claim a decisive advantage as the best at his position.

