Jayden Moore Responds to Kevin Durant After Nets Star's Criticism of Viral Video

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

After a video of Jayden Moore went viral, showing the young basketball player pulling off a series of moves on the court, Kevin Durant publicly noted that he wasn't exactly impressed.

But to the young player's credit, he responded with humility:

In Durant's defense, Moore pretty clearly traveled. He also missed the shot. The move also likely wouldn't create separation against elite competition as Moore continues to develop and grow as a player.

And Durant further commented that it was less about the move itself and more about developing good habits on the court:

Moore had his viral moment. But Durant provided a bit of tough love to the young player, offering a reminder that just because it flashes and sizzles doesn't mean it's sound basketball.