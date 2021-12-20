X

    Jayden Moore Responds to Kevin Durant After Nets Star's Criticism of Viral Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 21, 2021

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    After a video of Jayden Moore went viral, showing the young basketball player pulling off a series of moves on the court, Kevin Durant publicly noted that he wasn't exactly impressed. 

    But to the young player's credit, he responded with humility:

    Jayden Moore @JJudah02

    Thanks for the constructive criticism.. I’ve grown from my 6th grade year! Maybe we can work on some stuff together!! All love🖤 Hopefully I can get to where you at one day! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/keepgrinding?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#keepgrinding</a>

    In Durant's defense, Moore pretty clearly traveled. He also missed the shot. The move also likely wouldn't create separation against elite competition as Moore continues to develop and grow as a player. 

    And Durant further commented that it was less about the move itself and more about developing good habits on the court:

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    It’s about habits man <a href="https://t.co/61isZrF8h9">https://t.co/61isZrF8h9</a>

    Moore had his viral moment. But Durant provided a bit of tough love to the young player, offering a reminder that just because it flashes and sizzles doesn't mean it's sound basketball. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.