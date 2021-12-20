AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2021: UConn Out of Top 10 for 1st Time Since 2005

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After losing two of their past three games, the Connecticut Huskies women's basketball team has fallen out of the Top 10 in the Associated Press rankings for the first time since 2005.

In the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday, the Huskies dropped four spots to No. 11. South Carolina (11-0) remained in the top spot and received all 29 first-place votes.

Women's College Basketball 2021 AP Top 25 Poll (Week 7)

1. South Carolina (11-0)

2. Stanford (8-2)

3. Louisville (10-1)

4. Arizona (10-0)

5. North Carolina State (11-2)

6. Maryland (9-3)

7. Tennessee (9-1)

8. Indiana (9-2)

9. Michigan (11-1)

10. Baylor (9-2)

11. Connecticut (6-3)

12. Texas (8-1)

T13. Iowa State (11-1)

T13. Georgia (10-1)

15. Iowa (6-2)

16. Duke (9-1)

17. Georgia Tech (9-2)

18. South Florida (8-3)

19. BYU (9-1)

20. Notre Dame (10-2)

21. LSU (9-1)

22. Kentucky (7-3)

23. Texas A&M (9-2)

24. Ohio State (8-2)

25. North Carolina (10-0)

