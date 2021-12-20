MLB Sued over 2019 Plan to Eliminate 40 Minor League Teams

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

One year after Major League Baseball eliminated 40 minor league teams, a lawsuit has been filed in response to that decision that challenges the league's antitrust exemption.

Per Alex Hubbard of Law360.com, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Berg & Androphy filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on behalf of four minor league teams to challenge MLB's decision that was first announced in 2019.

"Baseball should be put on the same footing as all the other major sports and should have to deal with the ins and outs of the competition laws of the United States," Jim Quinn of Berg & Androphy told Hubbard.

Per Tom McParland of Conduct Detrimental, the complaint argues MLB's decision to cut 25 percent of its farm teams is a "naked, horizontal agreement to cement MLB’s dominance over all professional baseball."

