Kentucky vs. Louisville CBB Game Postponed Because of Cardinals' COVID-19 Outbreak

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A COVID-19 outbreak within the Louisville Cardinals men's basketball team has forced Wednesday's game against Kentucky to be postponed.

Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird announced all team activities have been paused indefinitely "due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests among individuals within the program."

"Officials from Kentucky and Louisville will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game," the statement said.

A Louisville spokesman told Matthew McGavic of the Louisville Report on Saturday that an unspecified player was entered into COVID-19 protocols.

Per Mike Rutherford of CardChronicle.com, Louisville center Malik Williams didn't play against Western Kentucky on Saturday because he was in the protocol.

Williams was the only Cardinals player unavailable for that game.

Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Kentucky will attempt to find a replacement opponent for either Wednesday or Thursday.

The Wildcats are coming off a 98-69 win over North Carolina on Saturday. They were originally scheduled to play Ohio State, but the Buckeyes had to cancel due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

North Carolina's game against UCLA scheduled for Saturday was also canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Bruins program.

If the game is unable to be rescheduled, this will mark the first time since the 1982-83 season that Kentucky and Louisville haven't played in the regular season.

Louisville's next scheduled game is at home on Dec. 29 against Wake Forest. Kentucky is currently scheduled to play Missouri at Rupp Arena on Dec. 29.