WWE Hall of Famer DDP Says Dennis Rodman 'As Strong as Anyone That Ever Grabbed Me'

Source: WWE.com

Diamond Dallas Page squared off against some of the most powerful individuals in professional wrestling history, but one NBA legend's strength really stood out to him in the ring.

Appearing on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast, Page said Dennis Rodman was "as strong as anyone that ever grabbed me."

"There's a reason why at 6'6" he averaged 22 rebounds a game," Page added. "He was really an incredible, incredible athlete."

Rodman had an extended run in WCW from 1997-99, primarily as a member of the New World Order. He main-evented two pay-per-views in a tag team with Hulk Hogan, including Bash at the Beach 1998 against Page and Karl Malone.

The Rodman-Hogan team won the bout after the Disciple attacked Page, allowing Hogan to get the pin.

Rodman's final match in WCW was against Randy Savage at Road Wild in 1999. Macho Man got the win with some help from Gorgeous George.

There's no dispute that Rodman is one of the toughest players in NBA history. He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame largely on the strength of his defensive ability.

The Worm was selected to the All-Defensive first team seven times and was named Defensive Player of the Year twice. He led the NBA in rebounding in seven consecutive seasons from 1992-98.

Since retiring from full-time wrestling, Page has primarily focused on building his DDP Yoga brand. He has made sporadic appearances in AEW, including competing in a six-man tag match with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall against MJF and The Butcher and The Blade at Bash at the Beach in January 2020.

