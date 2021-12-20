Brett Favre Tells Aaron Rodgers to 'Keep It Going' After Tying His Packers TD Record

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre congratulated current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for tying the team's all-time record in touchdown passes.

Rodgers threw three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-30 road win over the Baltimore Ravens to tie Favre's mark of 442:

The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player replaced Favre as the Packers' starter in 2008 following a three-year apprenticeship. He's proceeded to produce a Hall of Fame career.

That includes a terrific 2021 season that's put him in the MVP conversation once again. He's completed 67.8 percent of his throws for 3,487 yards with 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 13 games while leading Green Bay to an NFL-best 11-3 record.

Tying Favre's record Sunday gives him a golden opportunity to set the new record Saturday when the Packers host the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on Christmas Day.

Rodgers discussed the pursuit with Fox Sports' Erin Andrews:

Although there were always questions about the Favre-Rodgers relationship during the transfer of power in Green Bay's quarterback room, the two seem like good friends now.

"I love Favrey," Rodgers said last December. "He's such an interesting, unique guy, as well. He shoots from the hip. He kind of says what's on his mind all the time."

He added: "It's fun to be back in touch with him, to have that friendship and that kinship. I appreciate anything that he says."

While the touchdown record will be a nice accomplishment, Rodgers is probably more focused on leading the Packers to a second Super Bowl title during his tenure. Favre won one championship during his 16 years with the storied franchise.