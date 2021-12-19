Julio Jones Out for Titans vs. Steelers After Suffering Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Wade Payne

The Tennessee Titans took a 13-3 halftime lead into the locker room of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it wasn't all good news for the AFC South team.

Wide receiver Julio Jones was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a hamstring injury.

He did not finish with a single catch and had just one target before he exited.

Jones was placed on injured reserve earlier on Nov. 13 because of a hamstring ailment and just returned for last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars for the first time since Nov. 7. He posted four catches for 33 yards against Jacksonville.

The injury concerns have prevented the 32-year-old from living up to expectations during his first season with the Titans.

He was widely considered one of the best wide receivers in the league for much of his time on the Atlanta Falcons that lasted from 2011 through 2020. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection in Atlanta and led the league in receiving yards on two occasions.

This is yet another injury for a Titans team that is already without star running back Derrick Henry because of a broken foot.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown also hasn't played since Nov. 21, although he is eligible to return in Week 16 for the team's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

That eventual return will be even more important if Jones is sidelined again.