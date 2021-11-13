Julio Jones Placed on Titans' IR With Hamstring Injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones suffered has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Jones will now miss at least Tennessee's next three games against the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

The 32-year-old also missed the Titans' Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts because of a hamstring ailment. It was the third game he had missed this season.

Jones first suffered the hamstring issue during Week 3 against the Colts and didn't return until Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. In six games this season, he has 21 catches for 336 yards, which ranks second on the team, and no touchdowns.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Titans from the Atlanta Falcons in June. Tennessee's goal was to pair him with A.J. Brown after losing Corey Davis to the New York Jets in free agency.

With Jones sidelined, the Titans will rely on Brown, Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine out wide. Brown leads the team with 40 catches for 551 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

Jones's injury comes at a particularly tough time for the Titans, who are also without Derrick Henry. The star running back underwent foot surgery earlier this month and it's unclear when he might return.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Titans are 7-2 on the season and primed to make another run in the playoffs. However, if they want to get out of the first round, they'll need Jones to be fully healthy.