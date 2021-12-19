Report: Potential HCs Eye Jaguars as Trevor Lawrence Still Seen as 'Generational' QB

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A poor start to Trevor Lawrence's NFL career and a failed experiment with Urban Meyer as the head coach reportedly haven't ruined the Jacksonville Jaguars as a potential landing spot in the eyes of multiple coaching candidates.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported multiple possible candidates for the vacancy "are indicating a strong desire to" land the job, in large part because Lawrence is "still seen as a generational talent who could help lift that franchise in relatively short order with the right people and pieces around him."

It's difficult to script more trying circumstances for a rookie quarterback to start his career in than what Lawrence faced this season.

The roster is lacking when it comes to overall talent level after going 1-15 last year, and go-to wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. was lost for the season to injury in October. What's more, the first-year signal-caller even had to call for running back James Robinson to see more playing time under Meyer's watch.

That was just part of the overall trend of negative headlines when it came to Meyer, who was fired just 13 games into his head-coaching tenure.

The team was fined during the offseason for violating no-contact practice rules, videos spread of a woman who wasn't Meyer's wife dancing on him in a bar after he didn't fly home with the team following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and former kicker Josh Lambo said that the coach kicked him during warmups.

Jacksonville has been in the headlines for reasons outside of winning, which surely didn't help Lawrence's transition to the NFL.

The Clemson product has completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 2,735 yards, nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his first 13 games. While he has flashed his potential at times, the turnovers and lack of production surely wasn't what the team had in mind when it selected him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Still, rookie adjustments are to be expected, and La Canfora reported a number of coaching candidates have faith in his talent.

Believing the Jaguars have the quarterback position solved for the long term makes the job all the more attractive even though they haven't reached the playoffs since the 2017 campaign. They will continue playing out the string to the 2021 season Sunday against the Houston Texans.