Urban Meyer Has 'Zero Credibility' with Jaguars After Viral Bar Video, Player Says

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is reportedly in danger of losing the locker room's support after a viral video posted over the weekend showed a woman dancing on him in an Ohio bar.

Michael Silver of NFL Network reported Tuesday the situation has reached a "crisis point" after Meyer canceled a team meeting Monday amid the backlash. One player reportedly said the coach was "too scared" to face the entire squad and instead apologized in meetings with position groups.

"He has zero credibility in that stadium," a Jags player told Silver. "He had very little to begin with."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement that said Meyer's conduct was "inexcusable" and noted the coach would need to "regain" the team's trust:

Jacksonville executives held two days of closed-door meetings about the coach's status following the release of the video, per Michael Lombardi of The Daily Coach.

Meyer was hired in January after a two-year hiatus from coaching. He previously spent over 30 years at the college level, including time as head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won three national championships, two with the Gators and one with the Buckeyes.

His arrival, with the Jags' selection of quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, provided hope the franchise was trending toward a significant turnaround after going 1-15 last year. Instead, they're 0-4 and now dealing with the drama surrounding Meyer.

The 57-year-old Ohio native, who's married with three children, said in his Monday press conference he didn't travel with the team after Thursday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He remained behind to spend time with his grandchildren.

He explained the family went out for dinner when another group recognized him. They asked him to take pictures and urged him to join them on the dance floor. He conceded it was the wrong decision to remain at the establishment.

Meyer said he apologized to his family, the Jaguars players and coaching staff and to Khan:

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reported the Jags are planning to keep Meyer "for now," but they've discussed contingency plans should they need an in-season replacement.

Jacksonville returns to action Sunday to host the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Then the team is scheduled for a trip to London to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

The Jaguars have a bye in Week 7.