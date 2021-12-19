Cowboys' Stephen Jones Defends Dak Prescott amid Struggles: 'The Consummate Leader'

AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has faith in Dak Prescott despite the quarterback's recent struggles.

"Dak is the consummate leader, the consummate worker," Jones said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "If I was going to bet on anybody, it's No. 4."

The Cowboys are 3-3 in their last six games after a 6-1 start, while the offense has been inconsistent in recent weeks. The unit has just six offensive touchdowns in the last four games, while the defense and special teams have contributed three scores in that stretch.

Prescott has been especially quiet recently with five interceptions and just four touchdown passes in the last four games, including multiple touchdowns just once. He had multiple touchdown passes in seven of his first eight games this year, totaling 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in that stretch.

However, Jones doesn't believe the issues lie completely with Prescott:

"I think everyone wants to point at Dak. But offense is 11 men, a team game. Obviously he's not going to point the finger at anyone. He's the last one to point a finger at another person. That's why he's so well respected. But this is an offensive thing, not a Dak thing. This is an offense that's going to get back and get continuity and get cadence and good things will happen."

As Jones also pointed out, the Cowboys offense still averages 29.2 points per game this year, the second-best mark in the league. The offense is also well-balanced, ranking fifth in passing yards and sixth in rushing yards.

Dallas (9-4) holds a three-game lead in the NFC East and can clinch a playoff berth Sunday with a win over the New York Giants and some help.

The squad is clearly in good shape despite the recent slump and the criticism that has come with it.