Fred VanVleet on Missing Triple-Double: My Team Doesn't Give Me Westbrook Treatment

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet came up short of a triple-double in Saturday's 119-100 win over the Golden State Warriors, and he had a simple explanation as to why he didn't reach the mark, saying that he could sometimes be a little more selfish.

"My teammates, they're not giving me the [Russell] Westbrook treatment where they get out the way and let me go get it. Might have to have a talk with them about that," VanVleet told reporters after the win.

VanVleet finished Saturday's game with 27 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists in 33 minutes. He also had three steals and one block in the win.

VanVleet has never had a triple-double in his career, while Westbrook has 189, which is the most in NBA history. However, Westbrook (973 games) has appeared in many more games than VanVleet (311 games).

Regardless, Westbrook has had almost full command of nearly every offense he has led throughout his career. In 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he averaged 23 points, seven rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. In his lone season with the Washington Wizards, he averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists.

In his one season Houston Rockets, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. And this year with the Lakers, he's averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

VanVleet really hasn't taken full control of the Raptors' offense until this season, which is part of the reason why he has yet to record a triple-double. Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry drove the Toronto offense for nine seasons, including during VanVleet's first five seasons with the team.

As VanVleet gets more time commanding the Raptors' offense, he'll surely tally his first triple-double. For now, he'll have to wait at least another game to get the opportunity.

The Raptors improved to 14-15 with Saturday's win, while the Warriors dropped to 24-6.