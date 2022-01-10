Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis' Injury 'Recovery Is Still Good'; Brace Was Precaution

AP Photo/Nikki Boertman

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis reportedly went through an individual workout before Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies while wearing a "bulky brace" on his injured knee.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported the brace was "merely precautionary" and the prognosis for Davis' recovery is "still good," though he remains without a firm return date.



Injuries have already been a big problem for the Lakers and Davis this season. LeBron James had to miss 12 games with an abdominal strain. Talen Horton-Tucker missed the first 13 games of the season while recovering from a torn thumb ligament.

Davis suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of a Dec. 17 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers announced he would miss at least four weeks after an MRI revealed a sprained MCL.

When Los Angeles made its big move of the offseason to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards, it cost the roster a lot of depth from the 2020-21 season.

Westbrook has played well overall, but the Lakers will go as far as James and Davis can take them. Playing long stretches without either or both leaves head coach Frank Vogel in a difficult spot.

Carmelo Anthony will continue to see more power forward minutes off the bench. Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan can also help fill the void by splitting minutes at center until Davis returns.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in 27 starts this season.