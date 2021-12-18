Lakers' Anthony Davis Out at Least 1 Month After Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain

David Berding/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will miss at least four weeks with an MCL sprain in his left knee, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Davis suffered the injury in L.A.'s 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

LeBron James pushed off Jaden McDaniels with just under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter and the Timberwolves forward then fell into Davis' left knee. The 28-year-old limped off the court and did not return to the game.

In addition, Davis injured his ankle in the first quarter of Friday's game and had to go to the locker room for treatment.

The eight-time All-Star also missed games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic with knee soreness.

Losing Davis is a tough blow for the Lakers, who are already without Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Kendrick Nunn due to health and safety protocols. L.A. is also still without Trevor Ariza, who is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

It has been a bounce-back season for Davis after he was limited to just 36 games during the 2020-21 season because of a calf injury. He averaged 21.8 points, his lowest mark since his second year in the NBA, and 7.9 rebounds, the worst of his career, last season.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 52.1 percent from the field in 27 games this season, a steady improvement from last season.

With Davis sidelined, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will have to get creative with his lineup until several players are cleared to return from COVID-19 protocols.

The Lakers will face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday before hosting the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.