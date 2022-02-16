Anthony Edwards Ruled Out for Timberwolves vs. Hornets With Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards suffered a right ankle sprain Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Edwards was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and it hasn't taken long for him to establish himself as one of the best scorers in the league.

So far this season, the 20-year-old is averaging 22.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

While the former University of Georgia star got off to a slow start as a rookie last season, he showed remarkable growth throughout the year and ultimately put up strong numbers.

In 72 games, he averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.4 three-pointers made and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Those numbers were good enough to land him on the All-Rookie First Team and earn him a second-place finish in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting behind LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets.

The T-Wolves are seemingly a team on the rise, and Edwards has been a big reason for that along with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

If Edwards is forced to miss some time, Towns and Russell will be Minnesota's clear go-to players on offense and will have to shoulder most of the burden.

Edwards' potential absence would also mean an increase in playing time and responsibility for Malik Beasley, Josh Okogie and Jaylen Nowell in the backcourt.

While Minnesota has a talented roster as a whole, being without Edwards for any period of time will be a significant blow to its offensive potential.