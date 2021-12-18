Latest Rumors on Bray Wyatt's WWE, AEW and Impact Contract Talks; Star's Future

Photo credit: WWE.com

There is reportedly some interest from WWE, All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling in signing Bray Wyatt, but the former WWE and Universal champion is in no hurry to make a decision.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Wyatt is currently focused on a movie project and "does not want to come back to wrestling so soon."

Wyatt was surprisingly released by WWE in July after 12 years with the company, and there has been plenty of speculation about his future since then.

Meltzer reported that Wyatt has held contract talks with AEW and Impact, but the sides were "apart on money" and nothing came of those discussions.

It was also reported by Meltzer that there has been "continued talk" within WWE about bringing Wyatt back into the fold, although it is unclear if the 34-year-old veteran would have any interest in returning given how his tenure ended.

Wyatt reportedly had one of the highest-paying contracts in WWE prior to his release, so it stands to reason that he is waiting for a big-money deal before he makes his next move in pro wrestling.

During his time in WWE, Wyatt was considered one of the most creative and committed Superstars in the company in terms of character work. He excelled as the leader of the Wyatt Family and later with a split-personality character, switching between the Firefly Fun House version of himself and The Fiend.

Wyatt was hugely popular in WWE, leading to three world title reigns and two tag team title reigns during his tenure.

WWE has released roughly 80 in-ring performers this year in the name of budget cuts, but the company is generating more profit than ever, so it has the means to bring Wyatt back if there is mutual interest.

Meanwhile, AEW has signed many former WWE stars this year, including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, and bringing in Wyatt would be another major coup.

For now, it appears as though things are status quo with Wyatt, although it will undoubtedly be a big deal when he does resurface in the world of pro wrestling.

