WWE Rumors: Latest on Sami Zayn Signing New Contract

There is reportedly belief from some within WWE that Sami Zayn has signed a new contract to remain with the company.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Zayn's existing contract had been set to expire in early 2022.

Meltzer added that while none of his WWE sources have confirmed Zayn signing a new deal, there is "talk" that he has.

If Zayn did re-sign, it would come on the heels of his longtime friend Kevin Owens also signing a new contract.

TVA Sports' Pat Laprade reported that Owens signed a multi-year contract to stay with WWE, and Owens later confirmed the news in an interview with Laprade.

Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Matthew Wilkinson) later reported that WWE made Owens a huge offer worth between $2 million and $3 million per year.

While it isn't publicly known what WWE has offered Zayn, one can only assume it is a sizable contract given the value he brings to the table.

Zayn started in WWE as the ultimate underdog babyface in NXT, chasing and ultimately winning the NXT Championship before dropping it to Owens.

He began on the main roster as a face as well, but he eventually turned heel by aligning himself with Owens, and he has remained in that role ever since.

Zayn is a former intercontinental champion, and most recently, he has been involved in a storyline with Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar cost Zayn the chance to win the Universal Championship—attacking him before a match and allowing Roman Reigns to easily retain the title.

Meltzer noted that working with a top star like Lesnar could be a sign that Zayn has re-upped with the company.

Zayn has been with WWE since 2013, and if the 37-year-old veteran has indeed signed a new deal, it is safe to assume he will continue to be a key figure on SmackDown in the coming months and years.

