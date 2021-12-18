Nets Gov. Joe Tsai on Kyrie Irving's Potential Return: 'We're Trying to Be Practical'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai said the decision to bring Kyrie Irving back to the active roster is a basketball-centric move, not a political statement.

Tsai told Brian Lewis of the New York Post the team reached the conclusion that Irving gives it the best chance to win games amid injuries and COVID-19 protocol absences, even though he'll only be eligible to play road games because of his unvaccinated status and New York City's vaccine mandate for large-scale events.

"We're trying to be practical. And I've always said I don't want to make this a political issue," Tsai said Friday night. "My only religion is to win games and win the championship. That's where we are."

