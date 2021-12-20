Aaron Rodgers, Packers Clinch 2021 NFC North Title with Win vs. Ravens

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North title with a 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Packers have now made the playoffs for the third consecutive season and in each year since Matt LaFleur took over as head coach ahead of the 2019 campaign. LaFleur has posted a winning record in each of his three seasons at the helm. Green Bay improved to 11-3 this season with Sunday's win. The Packers went 13-3 in each of LaFleur's first two seasons as head coach.

It's no surprise the Packers are once again playoff contenders with reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center. He has thrown for 3,487 yards and 30 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season.

Rodgers has now made the playoffs in 11 of his 14 seasons as Green Bay's starter.

In addition to Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams is having another impressive season. He has 96 catches for 1,248 yards and eight touchdowns, which leads all Green Bay receivers. It's his third consecutive season with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Running back Aaron Jones also continues to be a significant presence in the Green Bay offense, having rushed for 657 yards and four touchdowns.

Green Bay's defense has been great, too, with Preston Smith, Rasul Douglas, Rashan Gary and De'Vondre Campbell leading the way. The Packers defense ranked sixth in both points per game and total yards per game entering Sunday.

With the offense firing on all cylinders and the defense also performing at a high level, the Packers have a good shot at winning their first Super Bowl title since the 2010 campaign. However, they may have to get through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals to make that happen, which will be no easy task.