Lakers' Updated Roster, Depth Chart After Isaiah Thomas' 10-Day Contract

Amid the team's ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back Isaiah Thomas to give them depth.

The Lakers announced Friday that Thomas has signed a 10-day contract.

Per The Athletic's Bill Oram, Thomas will be available for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

This will mark Thomas' first appearance in the NBA since April, when he played in three games for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, the Lakers currently have six players in health and safety protocols:

Since Thomas is signed to a 10-day contract, this is what the Lakers' 10-player depth chart looks like for the time being.

Lakers Depth Chart

PG: Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Isaiah Thomas

SG: Wayne Ellington

SF: LeBron James, Kent Bazemore, Chaundee Brown Jr.

PF: Anthony Davis

C: DeAndre Jordan, Jay Huff

Thomas isn't that far removed from being a solid offensive contributor in the NBA. The two-time All-Star averaged 12.2 points per game with a 41.3 percent three-point rate in 40 appearances for the Washington Wizards during the 2019-20 season.

During his time away from the Association, Thomas has been keeping busy on the court. He dropped 81 points at a Pro-Am game in Seattle over the summer.

Thomas was signed by the Grand Rapids Gold on Monday. The 32-year-old continued his dominant scoring ways in his first appearance for the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate two days later. He finished with 42 points, eight assists and six rebounds in a 131-127 loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

That performance led to the Lakers giving Thomas a 10-day contract to potentially audition for a permanent spot on their bench for the rest of the season. He previously played for them during the 2017-18 campaign after being acquired in a midseason trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thomas averaged 15.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 17 appearances for the Lakers in 2018.

Los Angeles could use an offensive spark as it looks to start playing up to its full potential with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way. Head coach Frank Vogel's squad ranks sixth in points per game (111.1) but only 24th in offensive rating (107.4 points per 100 possessions), per Basketball Reference.

The Lakers enter Friday's game against Minnesota ranked sixth in the Western Conference with a 16-13 record.