X

    Nate Diaz: I'm Not Fighting Conor Mcgregor Until 'His Leg Grows Back'

    Erin WalshDecember 18, 2021

    Christian Petersen

    While many think now is the right time for a trilogy bout between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, the former isn't interested in another bout with the Irishman until "his leg grows back," he tweeted Friday. 

    Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

    I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then <br>Can I get on January card <a href="https://twitter.com/ufc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ufc</a> <br>Thanks

    McGregor fractured his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. He hasn't fought since then, though he said last month that he could be cleared to spar by April.

    Diaz and McGregor first met at UFC 196 in March 2016. Diaz upset McGregor by submission, though he lost the rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016, losing a majority decision.

    Diaz has since been angling for a matchup against Poirier. However, according to Poirier, the two might not meet until UFC 271.

    The Diamond @DustinPoirier

    Maybe UFC 271 they couldn't make it happen on 270. I said yes

    UFC 271 is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Israel Adesanya will be looking to retain the middleweight title against Robert Whittaker in the main event.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.