Nate Diaz: I'm Not Fighting Conor Mcgregor Until 'His Leg Grows Back'

Christian Petersen

While many think now is the right time for a trilogy bout between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, the former isn't interested in another bout with the Irishman until "his leg grows back," he tweeted Friday.

McGregor fractured his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. He hasn't fought since then, though he said last month that he could be cleared to spar by April.

Diaz and McGregor first met at UFC 196 in March 2016. Diaz upset McGregor by submission, though he lost the rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016, losing a majority decision.

Diaz has since been angling for a matchup against Poirier. However, according to Poirier, the two might not meet until UFC 271.

UFC 271 is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Israel Adesanya will be looking to retain the middleweight title against Robert Whittaker in the main event.