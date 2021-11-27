Conor McGregor Says He'll Be Cleared to Spar by April After Leg Injury at UFC 264

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Conor McGregor could make his return to the Octagon in the near future after fracturing his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.

The 33-year-old tweeted Saturday that he will be cleared to spar by April, adding, "By then a return will be imminent."

McGregor lost to Poirier with a doctor's stoppage at the end of the first round. He entered the fight with several stress fractures in his leg and probably shouldn't have been fighting in the first place.

McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, recently provided an update on the Irishman's return to the Octagon during an appearance on Submission Radio (h/t the Independent's Alex Pattle):

"He's doing a lot of strength training at the moment. The guy is jacked. I think he's coming back as a middleweight! But he'll be back on the mats with me now shortly and we'll start off with combat sports training again. I actually joked with him, I said: 'Look, I'd rather if we just start off with some techniques, some drills, let's see how you're going.' And he's like: 'No, I'm going to do [five five-minute rounds], that's what I'm coming back to do.'

"And I'm like: 'Oh great...' But he's very enthusiastic, very upbeat, very excited to attack 2022. And I'm not sure when he'll be back, but he'll be back."

McGregor has been linked to potential fights with Max Holloway and Nate Diaz. However, he plans to take on whoever is the UFC lightweight champion when he's ready to return, he tweeted last week, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, who noted it could very well end up being Poirier.

Kavanagh also added that McGregor is "not so much about warm-up fights," so it should come as no surprise that he has his sights set on the UFC lightweight champion.

Kavanagh added: "Whoever he faces, he'll be highly motivated. It's clear at this stage Conor has a few quid, he's got a few dollars in the bank account. So, that's not the motivating factor at this stage, his motivating factor is competition and to improve himself and to test himself against whoever it is."

In addition to UFC 264, McGregor also lost to Poirier at UFC 257 in January via a second-round TKO. He has just one win since 2016, a first-round TKO of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor is 22-6 in his career.