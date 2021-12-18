Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins Shine as Warriors Beat Celtics for 3rd Straight Win

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

The Golden State Warriors won their third consecutive game with a 111-107 victory over the short-handed Boston Celtics on Friday night at TD Garden.

Boston has several players in health and safety protocols, including Al Horford and Grant Williams, and proved to be no match for Stephen Curry and Co. The Warriors were without Jordan Poole, who was also placed in COVID-19 protocols.

Regardless, Golden State has now won seven of its last 10 games and sits atop the Western Conference with a 24-5 record.

Notable Stats

Stephen Curry, PG, GSW: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL

Jayson Tatum, SF, BOS: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL

Andrew Wiggins, SF, GSW: 27 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Jaylen Brown, SG, BOS: 20 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL

Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins Dominate in Win

Curry and Wiggins are two of Golden State's most important players, and it didn't take long for the former to heat up Friday.

Curry finished the first quarter with 16 points, two rebounds and one assist to send the Warriors into the second quarter with a 34-26 lead.

The 33-year-old tacked on four points, one rebound and one assist in the second frame. Wiggins also threw down an impressive dunk before the half.

Wiggins finished the first half with 24 points, six rebounds and two assists. Eighteen of those points came in the second quarter, and his efforts helped Golden State take a 68-54 lead into the locker room.

The Warriors led by as many as 20 points before halftime, while the C's never held a significant lead.

Curry and Wiggins continued firing on all cylinders in the second half and combined for 13 more points. Friday's game was one of Wiggins' best of the season. He hadn't finished with at least 25 points since a Dec. 6 win over the Orlando Magic.

It was Curry's third straight game with more than 20 points and his first 30-point performance since that Dec. 6 win over Orlando.

Aside from Curry and Wiggins, though, the Warriors failed to get much production out of their other starters. Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Moses Moody combined for just 14 points.

Luckily, Andre Iguodala was impressive off the bench, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, six assists two steals and two blocks.

With Curry playing at such a high level and Klay Thompson set to return in the near future, the Warriors truly are the team to beat in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum's Effort Not Enough

Tatum got off to a slow start on Friday night against the Warriors, finishing the first quarter with just four points and three assists before adding five points, two rebounds and two assists in the second quarter.

It was an uncharacteristic performance from Tatum in the first half, and his slow start was part of the reason why the Celtics trailed by as many as 20 points during the first half before entering halftime down by 14.

However, Tatum was impressive in the third quarter as the Celtics kicked things off with a 7-0 run to cut into Golden State's lead. That run helped Tatum come alive as he finished the third quarter with 11 points, four rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Tatum's third quarter performance helped the Celtics cut Golden State's lead to just one point entering the fourth quarter, which is incredibly impressive given how much they trailed by early in the game. Boston outscored Golden State 27-14 in the third quarter.

The St. Louis native then added seven points and two rebounds in the fourth quarter, but his late push was not enough as the Celtics just couldn't overcome their first half deficit.

In addition to Tatum, Marcus Smart was also impressive against the Warriors, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal. It was one of his best performances of the season, and the Celtics needed it with several players, including Al Horford and Grant Williams, in COVID-19 protocols.

If there's a positive from Friday night's game, it's the resiliency shown by the Celtics in the second half. In total, the C's forced the Warriors to turn over the ball 14 times, which demonstrates just how much pressure they were putting on Golden State.

If the Celtics continue to play with as much fire as they did on Friday night, they should be in good hands moving forward.

What's Next?

The Warriors will travel to face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, while the Celtics will host the New York Knicks.