Warriors' Stephen Curry Releases NFT to Commemorate Breaking NBA's 3-Point Record

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Stephen Curry is getting in on the non-fungible token craze to commemorate breaking the NBA's all-time three-point record.

The Golden State Warriors star is selling an NFT collection starting on Monday with a sale price of $499.

A total of 2,974—the number of his record-breaking three-pointer—will be made available to the public. Each NFT will showcase a specific three-pointer that Curry has made during his career.

Speaking to Joyce Li of Hypebeast.com, Curry said he is donating all proceeds from the NFT sales to his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation:

"I’m truly grateful to be able to share this moment with all of the fans, the entire Bay Area community and everyone who has supported me throughout the years. This surprise NFT drop gives fans the chance to be a part of this historical moment, and to also continue this journey with me because this ride is far from over. I’m honored that two incredibly talented artists, Floyd Norman and Andrea McDonald, have been able to add their creative touches to my career. This moment is bigger than me and it’s another opportunity for all of us to do something good together. I will donate 100% of my profits from these NFTs to Eat. Learn. Play., so that we can continue to further the mission that Ayesha and I have to end childhood hunger, improve literacy rates and provide kids with a safe place to play and be active."

Curry became the NBA's all-time three-point king on Tuesday. His second three in the first quarter of Golden State's 105-96 win over the New York Knicks moved him ahead of Ray Allen.

The record on its own is impressive enough, but the pace at which Curry set it is remarkable. He needed just 789 games to make his 2,974th three-pointer.

Allen retired with 2,973 threes made in 1,300 career games.

Curry has already rewritten the record books several times in his career. The two-time NBA MVP is 33 years old and will have plenty more opportunities to keep breaking barriers before he hangs up his sneakers.