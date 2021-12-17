Report: Most Jaguars Players Were 'Just Fine' with Urban Meyer Before Firing

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Urban Meyer's tumultuous tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly didn't alienate everyone in the locker room.

Per Hallie Grossman and Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, one source close to the team said that most players "felt just fine" about Meyer.

"He hadn't, at least by the last weekend before his dismissal, lost the locker room, the source said," Grossman and DiRocco wrote.

There were strong indications that Meyer alienated at least some of the Jaguars players.

Kicker Josh Lambo, who played five seasons in Jacksonville prior to his release in October, told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer called him a "dips--t" and told him to "make his f--king kicks" before kicking him in the hamstring.

Lambo also said that Meyer would refer to some players on special teams only by their position instead of using their names.

“It was ‘Kicker, Punter, Long snapper,’ ” Lambo said. “Or S--tbag, Dips--t or whatever the hell it was.”

Meyer also didn't seem to be aware if or when certain players were appearing in games:

Before Stroud's story with Lambo came out, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence seemed to acknowledge the drama around the team this season.

"You're always going to have some form of drama. I've learned that the NFL is just more drama in general than college, no matter where you're at," Lawrence told reporters. "But you're right. There's been a lot. To your point, I do think that has to change and that's something that we need to work on for sure."

The Jaguars moved on from Meyer on Thursday when owner Shad Khan fired the 57-year-old 13 games into his first season with the team.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. He previously served as interim head coach for the Detroit Lions last season after Matt Patricia was fired.

Meyer led the Jaguars to a 2-11 record prior to his dismissal.