NBA Trade Rumors: Jerami Grant, Dennis Schroder Most Likely to Move at Deadline

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant are the two players most likely to be traded before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, per reporter Marc Stein.

According to Stein, rival teams increasingly view Grant as a trade possibility because Detroit has lost 13 games in a row and is on pace to win just 12 games.

Stein also said Schroder is likely to be moved because the Celtics don't want to break up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and there are questions about whether president of basketball operations Brad Stevens would be willing to move Marcus Smart.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.