Warriors' Jordan Poole Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is listed as being out for Friday night's road game against the Boston Celtics after being placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Poole most recently played in Tuesday's 105-96 win over the New York Knicks, scoring 19 points in 34 minutes.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.